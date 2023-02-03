JUST IN
Punjab cabinet imposes 90 paise per litre cess on sale of petrol, diesel
Trustees will be liable in case of non-payment of exit tax: CBDT chief
Indian financial markets remain well-regulated: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Forex reserves at near 7-month high of $577 bn on spike in currency assets
Planned FY24 spectrum sale round drives non-tax revenue goal from telecom
Heavy Industries ministry budget doubled; 93% goes towards e-mobility
Modi govt goes the extra mile to woo tribal population ahead of polls
Sitharaman to begin post-budget outreach in Mumbai, meet business leaders
India imports 15.27 million ton fertilisers till Dec in this fiscal: Centre
Industry players welcome Budget's focus on farming, sustainable tech
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Punjab cabinet imposes 90 paise per litre cess on sale of petrol, diesel
icon-arrow-left
Wheat prices fall over 10% in 7 days on selling of FCI stock in open market
Business Standard

Working for welfare of deprived, backward sections our priority: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that welfare of the deprived and backward sections is the Central government's priority

Topics
Narendra Modi | Centre

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that welfare of the deprived and backward sections is the Central government's priority.

Modi, during a virtual address at the Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan' in Assam's Barpeta district, also said special provisions have been made in the Union Budget 2023-24 to increase the interest rates on women's savings to empower them.

The PM, draped in a white and green 'gamosa', said that the demand for the traditional hand towels have gone up in the last eight years.

Lakhs of women organised under Self Help Groups (SHGs) are weaving these. Behind every gamosa' is the hard work of the women of Assam, he said.

The month-long kirtan, which began on January 6, is being held at the Krishnaguru Sevashram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 21:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.