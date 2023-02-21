JUST IN
Mega push for the Jal Jeevan Mission to reach target within year
GDP growth rate likely at 4.6% in December quarter: SBI economists
Sitharaman meets Asian Development Bank President, lauds support to India
Goods and services exports may reach $1 trillion each by 2030: Piyush Goyal
A first for India: UPI, Singapore's PayNow launch real-time payment link
Trade in local currencies: India may ink pacts with UAE, Nigeria, Malaysia
G-20 targeting to find lasting solutions to global debt issue: Govt
Indian economy likely to grow at 5.9% in FY24, says India Ratings
Investments worth Rs 1.5 trn likely on data centres in next six years: Icra
Metal companies see Chinese economy reopening as boost to commodities
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Punjab Cabinet gives nod to regularising services of 14,417 employees
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Zero coal import remains elusive as Centre leans on foreign supplies again

Move to make it a must for units running on imported coal to remain fully functional comes amid 50-80% spike in global coal price

Topics
Coal  | Coal imports | Power ministry

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The latest directive from the Union Ministry of Power to generation units running on imported coal, to mandatorily keep their plants functional, comes at a time when coal prices have jumped in the range of 50-80 per cent in the global market. While the ministry has formed a committee that will decide the selling price of electricity from these units, experts say it would still lead to power tariff increase.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coal

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 20:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.