Assam HSLC result 2020 to be declared at 9 am today on resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam is set to declare Seba result of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Assam 10th result 2020 today. The results would be released online on the official websites of sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and other sites. Direct link to check the results has also been provided below for quick access of the students. Apart from the HSLC results, SEBA would also be releasing the AHM results. About 10,000 students appear for the AHM examinations from the state as well.

Steps to check Assam HSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA sebaonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 10 result 2020 link

Step 3: Fill in the required details as per your admit card and hit ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears, download and take a printout for future reference.

Check Assam HSLC Result 2020 (SEBA result) via SMS

Students can check their results via SMS. BSNL users can send SEBA18 <roll number> to 57766. Idea, Jio and Vodafone users can send AS10 <roll number> to 58888111. Airtel users can send AS10 <roll number> to 5207011.

How to download HSLC result 2020 via app

Students can download mobile app - SEBA Results 2020 from Google Play state (developed by Pan India Internet Pvt Ltd)

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2020: Where to check

Other than the official website resultsassam.nic.in, students can also check their SEBA result on:

results.sebaonline.org resultsassam.nic.in www.examresults.net www.indiaresults.com exametc.com yesresult.com www.result.shiksha www.assamonline.in



Assam HSLC Result 2019: Pass percentage



In 2019, 60.23% students passed Assam HSLC exam



Assam HSLC Result 2019: Toppers' list



Meghaahree Borah from Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan, Lakhimpur has secured the first position in the HSLC exam result 2019 with 594 marks out of 600. Chinmoy Hazarika from Don Bosco High School, Baghchung and Pratyasha Medhi from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati bagged the second position. The third rank was also shared by two candidates — Afreen Ahmed from Christjyoti School, Nagaon and Anushree Bhuyan from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati received 591 marks. assamjobsalerts.comIn 2019, 60.23% students passed

Read our full coverage on Assam Board result Once your result appears, download and take a printout for future reference.