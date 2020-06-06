Assam HSLC result 2020 to be declared at 9 am today on resultsassam.nic.in

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Board 10th result likely to be out today: Here's what you must know
Bihar Board 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; know details
Bihar Board 10th result to be out today on biharboard.ac.in: Know details
PSEB 10th result 2020 out on pseb.ac.in: How to check class 10, 8, 5 marks
NBSE result to be out shortly: Steps to check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC marks
-
Assam HSLC result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam is set to declare Seba result of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Assam 10th result 2020 today. The results would be released online on the official websites of sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and other sites. Direct link to check the results has also been provided below for quick access of the students. Apart from the HSLC results, SEBA would also be releasing the AHM results. About 10,000 students appear for the AHM examinations from the state as well.
Assam HSLC Result 2019: Pass percentage
In 2019, 60.23% students passed Assam HSLC exam
Assam HSLC Result 2019: Toppers' list
Chinmoy Hazarika from Don Bosco High School, Baghchung and Pratyasha Medhi from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati bagged the second position.
The third rank was also shared by two candidates — Afreen Ahmed from Christjyoti School, Nagaon and Anushree Bhuyan from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati received 591 marks.