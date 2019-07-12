BSTC 2019 counselling: Register today on bstc2019.org; all you need to know

-
BSTC 2019 Counselling: Today (July 12) is the last day to register for Rajasthan BSTC 2019 counselling, for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Examination, according to a notice published on the official website of the Rajasthan Directorate of Elementary Education (bstc2019.org). The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 result was declared on July 3. The qualifying candidates are allowed to seek admission to Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) at government and private teaching institutes in Rajasthan.
BSTC 2019 counselling: Steps to register for counselling
Step 1: Visit the official website bstc2019.org.
Step 2: Click on ‘student registration for college choice’
Step 3: Login to your registered account
Step 4: Fill in the names of your preferred colleges offering the BSTC course and pay Rs 3,000 as fee for Rajasthan BSTC 2019 counselling
Step 5: Lock your choices by clicking on the submit tab
Step 6: Remember to take a print-out
The first round of BSTC 2109 seat allotment result is scheduled for Thursday, July 18.