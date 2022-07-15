CA final exam results declared on ICAI's website: Here's how to check

-
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday declared the ICAI CA's final results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the CA exams, which were held in May, can check their results at ICAI's official website, icai.nic.in.
The CA final exams were held from May 14 to 29, 2022 at various exam centres across India.
The ICAI has also released the merit list of candidates along with the results.
Here's how you can check your ICAI CA Final result 2022:
This should be noted that the ICAI has also released the schedule for the CA November exam 2022. The schedule for Inter and final CA course examinations can be checked on the official website of ICAI, at icai.org.
The intermediate course examination for Group 1 will be held on November 2,4,6 and 9 this year, according to the ICAI. The Group 2 exam will be held on November 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2022, the ICAI said on its website.
