CAT 2021 Results announced: 9 candidates score 100 percentile

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on Monday declared the results for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. The management entrance exam was conducted on November 28, 2021.
The result is available on the official website of IIM, Ahmedabad, iimcat.ac.in. CAT was conducted in 438 test centres across 156 cities in three shifts due to Covid protocols.
Nearly 230,000 candidates had registered for the exam and around 85 per cent of them appeared for it.
Nine candidates secured 100 percentiles. All these nine candidates are male, of which seven are are engineers. The 100 percentile scorers are from Haryana, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The most number of scorers are from Maharashtra (4) and Uttar Pradesh had two.
Candidates can check the results by using the same login Id and password that have been used while registering for CAT 2021.
IIMs will release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2021 scores.
Other institutions who also use CAT 2021 scores for this year for admission into their management programmes will also announce their procedures. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2021 can be found at the CAT 2021 website.
