Delhi Teachers' Univ to be opened this year for 5,000 students: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited the under-construction campus of the upcoming Delhi Teachers' University at Bakkarwala village and informed that it will be opened this year for a total of 5,000 students.
Delhi Government will set up Delhi Teachers University on 12 acres of land and students will be able to apply for admission from 2022 itself as Sisodia directed officials to fast track the work of setting up this university in Bakkarwala village as sessions will start in 2022.
After this visit, Sisodia, in a statement, said, ''In the meanwhile, the concerned department is also working on bringing in the best teachers who have worked with foreign universities and will groom teachers in Delhi with the help of the world's best practices. The University will cater to the professional needs of both pre-service and in-service teachers.''
The University will have lecture halls, digital labs, and a library with world-class facilities. The four-storey main university block has been divided into two parts- the Administrative floor and Education Floor.
Here, the ground floor will have an administration office, whereas classes will be run on the first, second and third floors. As of now, the main university block is ready to open and other blocks are near completion.
It is to be noted that, earlier on December 20, 2021, the Delhi Cabinet had approved the proposal to set up Delhi Teachers' University. The bill related to this will be tabled in the winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly starting from January 3. But even before that, Delhi Government got indulged in preparing its infrastructure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
