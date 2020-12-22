CBSE Board exams 2021 after February, says Education minister

2021: Union Minister 'Nishank' on Tuesday ruled out conducting for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of Covid-19 situation. He said a decision on conducting the board exams 2021 would be taken later after due consultations and assessment of the situation.



"Keeping the current situation in mind, it has been decided that the board exams for classes 10 and 12 will not be conducted till February 2021. A decision on the exam schedule will be taken later after assessment of situation and more consultations," the minister said during an online interaction with teachers.



According to Nishank, CBSE has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent for the 2021 CBSE officials have clarified that there is no proposal to hold the 2021 online.



A detailed plan for the conduct of CBSE examinations 2021 will be prepared according to the health protocol orders issued by the Ministries of Health and Home Affairs.



About CBSE



CBSE is a national level board of in India for public and private schools, controlled and managed by the government of India. There are approximately 20,299 schools in India and 220 schools in 28 foreign countries affiliated to the CBSE.