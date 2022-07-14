CBSE class 10, 12 results to be out soon; check official link here

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) is likely to release the class 10 and 12 term 2 results soon, according to media reports.

Once the date is declared, the class 10 and 12 students will be able to access it online from official website .gov.in. There has been no official announcement yet.

The mark sheet can be downloaded using the roll numbers and other required credentials. It will only include scores secured by students in each subject and their total score.

Earlier, a senior official told ANI that " class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results."

Compared to the past two years, CBSE will declare results early despite Covid-19 impact because the examinations were started late and conducted for over 50 days, the official stated.

This is a special year because CBSE conducted examinations in two terms. The syllabus was divided into two halves. The term 1 exams were MCQ-based and term 2 was subjective.

The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or repeat status. The final CBSE 2022 result will be released along with the term 2 exam result. CBSE term 1 board exams conducted in November - December 2021 and were held for multiple-choice questions. The term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and was held in April-May 2022.

More than 3.4 million (Class 10 and 12) students have appeared this year from India and abroad.





ALSO READ: CUET aspirants complain of lack of time to prepare; exams to start July 15

Students should not give ear to rumours about the date of declaration of result. Further, all organisations will align their admission schedule based on the CBSE result, an official said.

He further said that the CBSE is in touch with the responsible organisations for the admissions.

On Wednesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to fix their deadline for admission to undergraduate courses after class 12 exam results are declared.

Noting that some universities have started their admission process, Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said this will lead to the board's students being deprived of a seat in these institutes.

In March, the chief announced that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities.

Kumar said while Central universities will not conduct admissions based on class 12 scores, going ahead with admissions prior to declaration of board results will not give a "level playing field" to students from CBSE and state boards.