CBSE exam result out by Jul 15; class 12 students may opt for improvement

DU's academic, executive council asks VC to scrap online open book exams
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that the results for class 10 and 12 exams will be declared by July 15.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

According to Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the exams which were pending due to the COVID-19 situation have been cancelled.

"Results will now be declared following an alternate assessment scheme. Class 12 students will get an option to appear for exams later to improve their score. However, for students who chose for sit for exams, their marks in the exams will be treated as the final score," Bhardwaj said in an official notification.

"Class 10 students will not get the chance to appear for improvement exam. Their result declared by the board shall be treated final," he added.

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 11:24 IST

