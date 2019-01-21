CBSE releases roll numbers for class 10 & 12 exam candidates on cbse.nic.in

CBSE board exams 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the roll numbers for class 10th and class 12th regular candidates on the official website - cbse.nic.in. The roll numbers have been released to facilitate practical examinations for these students.

The admit cards for the class 10 and class 12 candidates are yet to be issued by the CBSE. According to reports, the board will release the admit cards in the second week of February 2019. Once issued, regular students can collect their admit card from their respective schools.

Schools affiliated to CBSE can view the roll numbers of their students from the board's official website. Here's the process to download CBSE Board 2019 roll numbers:

Step 1: Visit CBSE's official website - cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on 'Roll No. LOC for Class X/XII Exam 2019' under the 'In Focus' tab



ALSO READ: CBSE releases Class 10th, 12th board exam date sheets: All you need to know

Step 3: Enter asked credentials and the security pin

Step 4: Download the Roll Numbers



ALSO READ: CBSE wants to revamp Class X, XII exam pattern from 2020: Here's the plan

Schools can also click on this link to directly go the login page - https://cbseonline.ernet.in/regn/login.aspx.

The CBSE class 10th and class 12th examinations are scheduled to be start in February. While the CBSE class 10th Board Examination will be held between 21st February 2019 and 29th March 2019, the CBSE Class 12th Board Examination 2019 will commence on 15th February 2019 and conclude on 3rd April 2019.