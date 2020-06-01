Class 10,12 board exam dates of NIOS from July 17: HRD ministry

Union Human Resource Development Minister 'Nishank' announced the datesheet for the 10th and 12th of the National Institute of Open School. The exams will be held from July 17.

Nishank said, "Exams for physics, history, library and information science and Sanskrit grammar for class 12 will be on July 17." The complete datesheet is available on the official site of the NIOS.





The NIOS exams were scheduled to be held from March 24 to April 24 but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 and lockdown.

Earlier, the CBSE had released a new datesheet for the of the Class 10 and 12 students of northeast Delhi and the leftover subjects for those students of the two classes across the country whose exams could not be held due the nationwide lockdown. The CBSE will conduct the board exam for these from July 1.