Class 10,12 board exam dates of NIOS from July 17: HRD ministry

-
ALSO READ
Pending board exams to be held in schools where students enrolled: HRD
CBSE Class 12, CBSE 10th board exam dates to be announced on Monday
TS Inter exam 2020: Remaining 12th exams on June 3; know important details
CBSE date sheet 2020 released: Know about CBSE class 12, and 10 timetable
Maharashtra SSC board exam 2020 begins today: Full time table of 10th exam
-
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the datesheet for the 10th and 12th board exams of the National Institute of Open School. The exams will be held from July 17.
Nishank said, "Exams for physics, history, library and information science and Sanskrit grammar for class 12 will be on July 17." The complete datesheet is available on the official site of the NIOS.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Cabinet briefing at 4 pm, key decisions expected
The NIOS exams were scheduled to be held from March 24 to April 24 but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 and lockdown.
Earlier, the CBSE had released a new datesheet for the board exams of the Class 10 and 12 students of northeast Delhi and the leftover subjects for those students of the two classes across the country whose exams could not be held due the nationwide lockdown. The CBSE will conduct the board exam for these from July 1.
or reload the browser