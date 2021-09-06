CM Stalin to take call on reopening of primary schools in Tamil Nadu

-
The Tamil Nadu government is contemplating reopening of lower and upper primary schools in the state after monitoring the situation of higher secondary classes which have already been opened.
The office of the state Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in a statement on Sunday said the ruling DMK government will monitor the situation of the higher secondary students for eight days and then will take a call on reopening of primary schools, likely by September 8.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will take a decision on the reopening of primary schools after discussions with health department officials, including senior doctors and other health professionals, Poyyamozhi added. The input from the state Education department and the local body members will also be considered before a decision is taken.
The Tamil Nadu Minister in a statement said nearly 800 medical professionals are being deployed across the state to monitor and conduct surveillance to ensure the safety of teachers and students. This has been done after several schools in the state reported Covid positive cases of students and teachers.
The state Education department has closed classrooms for the students who tested positive for Covid-19 after sanitisation and were shifted to another classroom.
The state school education department is also promoting English classes among students to increase the proficiency of students in the language, the statement added.
