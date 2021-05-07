Stalin's oath-taking ceremony today, releases list of 34 cabinet ministers

-
ALSO READ
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
Joe Biden inauguration LIVE: Biden signs 17 orders to undo Trump's legacy
Tamil Nadu election LIVE: Covid-hit Kanimozhi casts vote; 71% turnout
Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: AIADMK+ fights bravely, fails to save govt
LIVE: Mamata questions rationale behind 8-phase assembly polls in Bengal
-
DMK president M K Stalin's Cabinet, including him, would be 34-member strong and he has retained senior leaders like Duraimurugan and over a dozen shall be ministers for the first time.
Chief Minister-designate Stalin's list of persons to be appointed as ministers along with their portfolios has been approved by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, a Raj Bhavan release said.
Stalin would be sworn in as CM on Friday.
Stalin, who would assume office as chief minister for the first time, shall hold home and other portfolios, including public, general administration, all India services, district revenue officers, special programme implementation and welfare of differently abled persons, the release said.
Two women in the Cabinet will include P Geetha Jeevan and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj.
Party veteran and general secretary Duraimurugan, who had held portfolios like Public Works during the previous DMK regime (2006-11), would be Minister for Water Resources in charge of irrigation projects and others including mines and minerals. Former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian and party's north Chennai strongman, P K Sekarbabu are among those who would be first-time ministers.
Subramanian and Sekarbabu have been allocated the departments of health and family welfare and Hindu religious and charitable endowments, respectively.
Palanivel Thiagarajan, a former investment banker, has been allocated finance and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi school education department.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU