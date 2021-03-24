Covid-19: All degree, PG exams under universities in Telangana postponed

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft, NASSCOM aim to skill 30,000 Telangana youths in AI by 2021
Board exams to be held offline on extended schedule: Odisha minister
Telangana shuts schools, citing concern over spike in Covid infections
Octro expands business overseas, says ban on game helping foreign firms
TRS fields former PM P V Narasimha Rao's daughter for MLC polls
-
All ongoing and scheduled exams of
degree, PG and other courses under universities in Telangana have been postponed following temporary closure of educational institutions due to surge in COVID-19 daily cases in the state, authorities said on Wednesday.
The revised schedule will beannounced later, a senior official of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said.
The Telangana government on Tuesday announced that educational institutions would be temporarily closed from Wednesday and online classes would be offered to prevent the spread of coronavirus following a spurt in fresh cases in recent days, including from some schools.
Earlier, some universities had issued notifications that the ongoing supplementary/regular examinations of all UG and PG courses shall be conducted as per schedule.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor