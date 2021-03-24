Covid-19: All degree, PG exams under universities in Telangana postponed

All ongoing and scheduled exams of



degree, PG and other courses under universities in have been postponed following temporary closure of educational institutions due to surge in COVID-19 daily cases in the state, authorities said on Wednesday.

The revised schedule will beannounced later, a senior official of the State Council of Higher (TSCHE) said.

The government on Tuesday announced that educational institutions would be temporarily closed from Wednesday and online classes would be offered to prevent the spread of following a spurt in fresh cases in recent days, including from some schools.

Earlier, some universities had issued notifications that the ongoing supplementary/regular examinations of all UG and PG courses shall be conducted as per schedule.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)