Covid-19: Karnataka bars Class 9, 12 students from visiting schools

The government on Saturday prohibited Class 9 to 12 students from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the government, the students were earlier allowed by the department after COVID-19 cases in the state had come down.

However, as the pandemic continues to rage the state, the state government felt it was not safe to call students to colleges or schools to meet teachers, it said.

