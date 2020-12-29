CSIR NET Result 2020 out on csirnet.nta.nic.in: Here's how to check scores

NET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency has declared the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations results on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the NET exam 2020, can check the results through the official site- csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates, who clear the NET result, are eligible for research under junior research fellowship. A total of 262,692 candidates applied from across the country to appear for the CSIR NET. The examination was conducted in five subjects. Scores are now available online.

CSIR NET Result 2020: Steps to download CSIR NET score

Step 1: Visit the CSIR NET's official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download' result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference

The e-certificate would be released in due course of time. Candidates who have qualified for JRF and Lectureship would be able to check the information on their respective score cards. Of the total, 48,178 candidates had appeared for the lectureship while 123,095 had appeared for the Junior Research Fellowship or JRF examination.

CSIR NET: Eligibility

For Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the age of the candidate should be a maximum of 28 years. There is no upper age limit fixed for the lectureship.