CUET now second biggest entrance exam after NEET-UG, surpasses JEE Main

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 has become India’s second-biggest entrance exam after getting 1.49 million registrations this year for admissions to undergraduate courses at universities.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is India’s biggest entrance exam: it selects students for undergraduate medical courses. CUET-UG applications surpassed those for Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Main), which picks students for technical undergraduate courses.

Candidates applied for 54,555 combinations of subjects through CUET-UG for admission in 90 universities, reported the 'Times of India'. CUET 2022 for undergraduate courses will be held between July 15 and August 20.

The National Testing Agency, which conducts the exams, released admit cards for CUET UG on Tuesday.

"Admit cards have been released four days prior to the examination due to security reasons and in order to avoid any malpractice in the exam," Jagadesh Kumar, chairperson of the University Grants Commission, was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The CUET UG 2022 exams will be held in two phases in 500 cities across India, and 10 cities outside the country. For Phase 2 exams, the NTA will release admit cards on July 31.

Kumar said, “Over 1.4 million candidates have registered for the exam which will be conducted across 500 cities,” quoted TOI.

In phase one, nearly 810,000 students will appear, while in phase two, around 680,000 students will be appearing.

Kumar said that 98 per cent of candidates appearing for CUET-2022 will get their first choice city. He added, "Only about 2 per cent may not get their first choice, but they will surely get their second choice of the city."

If a student wants to change the city where she wants to write the exam, NTA helplines would be available on its website, the chairperson added.