Deadline to apply for JEE-Advanced extended till 8 pm today: IIT Bombay

-
ALSO READ
JEE Main-July 2022 admit cards to be out soon; check details here
JEE Main admit card 2022 expected this week: Check important details here
JEE Main-July 2022 admit cards to be out soon; check details here
JEE Main 2022: NTA postpones session 2 exam; click here for details
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 results out; registration for JEE Advanced begins
-
The deadline for registration for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced for admission to IITs has been extended till Friday 8 pm, IIT Bombay announced.
IIT Bombay, which is conducting the crucial examination this year, also said this is the final deadline and there will be no extension thereafter.
"The deadline for JEE (ADV) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th Aug, 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents and exam city centre choices at https://jeeadv.nic.in by 8:00 PM today," the institute said.
The registration for the exam began on Monday and was earlier scheduled to conclude on August 11 at 5 pm.
The exam is scheduled for August 28. Around 2.62 lakh candidates from JEE-(Main) have qualified for the JEE-(Advanced), with the maximum coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor