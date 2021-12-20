Delhi Cabinet approves setting up of Delhi Teachers' University

Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved setting up of Delhi Teachers' University, Chief Minister announced.

The university will offer a four-year integrated teacher programme after Class 12, in which BA and BEd, BSc and Bed, and BCom and BEd courses will be incorporated.

The cabinet approved the proposal today and bill in this regard will be brought in the next session of Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said at a press conference.

While pursuing the course, those enrolled in the university will be attached to schools for training purposes.

