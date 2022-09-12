Delhi University admissions 2022: Here's how you can apply this year

The University of (DU) on Monday launched its Common Seat Allocation (CSAS), a centralised portal for admission to undergraduate courses in all colleges. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and want to get admission into DU are required to register themselves on the portal.

The registration fee for the students of the unreserved category is Rs 250, with an additional fee for extra curricular activities (ECA) and sports admission. The entire admission process will be online and registering on CSAS is mandatory for all candidates seeking admission to University colleges.

In the first phase, candidates have to key in their personal information, upload all the required documents and apply for the ECA or sports category admission, if they wish to do so. In the second phase, students will have to choose their college and course preference, following which seats will be allocated centrally by DU, based on each candidate's CUET score and preference.

Here's a detailed list of different phases of admission: Phase 1: applying through CSAS 2022 application form Phase 2: selection of programmes and filling of college-course preferences (will commence after declaration of CUET results) Phase 3: seat allocation and admissions

After presenting the documents for verification, colleges will approve or reject the candidate's provisionally allocated seat, after which they are required to pay the fee within a stipulated time. After the seat allocation, candidates will be required to accept the same within a given period. Candidates who fail to acknowledge or do not take action will not be able to participate in the subsequent rounds of admission.

After this, candidates will be given an option to either freeze or upgrade their allocation to try for their higher preference college-course combinations. If a candidate chooses to upgrade and is upgraded in the following rounds of allocation, their current seat will get cancelled automatically. However, if a candidate decides to freeze their option, they will not be allowed to upgrade later.

Candidates must also remember that the upgrade option will not be available to those offered their first preference.