Delhi University colleges reopen, students back on campus after two years

-
ALSO READ
Top MBA colleges in India: Here's how to read the B-School rankings 2022
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu today
DU announces cut-offs for second drive to fill up vacant seats in colleges
West Bengal schools, colleges reopen for offline classes after 20 months
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu tomorrow
-
Colleges in the city reopened on Thursday after being shut for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with students saying that they are excited to be back on campus.
The Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, near the Delhi University, was jampacked as a large number students made their way to colleges in the north campus.
Gajendra Mohan Thakur, a 26-year-old Campus Law Centre student, said, "I am excited to go back to the campus. The university was shut for around two years. The online mode of study was not efficient enough to substitute the offline mode of education. It is a time to reclaim our lost years."
Delhi University colleges were closed in March 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus infection.
There has been drastic changes in lives of students, with particular emphasis on online classes, but now, when lives are coming back on track, "we students are super excited to join offline classes as it provides a whole new bunch of opportunities and exposure to shape our future", Kalyani Harbola, a first-year student, said.
"Offline classes also provide a better platform for student-teacher interaction and better learning," Harbola said.
Student bodies held protests earlier this month, demanding the reopening of the campus. The decision to reopen the institutions came after a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
Delhi reported 766 COVID-19 cases along with five fatalities, while the positivity rate declined to 1.37 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor