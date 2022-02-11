Delhi University exams in March-April to be held in open book mode

-
ALSO READ
NDA, Naval exam 2022: Registration open; girls to apply too, says UPSC
Delhi-Mumbai expressway model to replace BOT mode in some projects
Realme Book Slim laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors launched
Over 8,000 parents want CBSE to hold board exams in hybrid mode
CBSE to conduct second term board exams for Classes 10, 12 from April 26
-
The Delhi University (DU) on Friday said all examinations in March and April will be held in open book format, ending uncertainty around the mode of the test among students.
It further said that the university will shift to the physical mode of examinations in the months of May and June.
"It is hereby informed to all concerned that the University of Delhi on the basis of recommendations of the Working Group for Examinations has decided that all the examinations which shall be conducted during the month of March and April 2022 (Odd Semester Examinations I/III/V/VII), shall be conducted in Open Book Examination (OBE) mode," a DU notification read.
"Further, all the examinations which shall be conducted during the month of May 2022 and onwards (Even Semester Examinations II/IV/VI/VIII) shall be conducted in Physical Mode," it added.
The University of Delhi will reopen for physical classes from February 17.
Students and teachers had been demanding that exams be held online so that students do not have to rush into travel plans to return to Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor