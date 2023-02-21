Digital university to reduce cost of higher, skill education in India: Govt

India is setting up a digital which will bring down the cost of higher and skill in the country drastically, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The Minister for and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared that multiple entry and exit points are being created in the system to provide mobility across the general and skill education streams to youth.

"We are setting up Digital which will drastically reduce the cost of and skill education and increase accessibility to a wide variety of education and skill programmes," Pradhan said in a virtual address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Monday.

The SCO is a permanent inter-governmental international organisation comprising eight members -- China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan -- strengthening bilateral relations and regional security.

"We are now creating multiple entry and exit points in the education system which will provide youth the horizontal and vertical mobility across disciplines -- general education and skill education," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)