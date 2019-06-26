DRDO recruitment 2019: Fresh 351 vacancies, last date to apply today

Defence Development Research Organisation (DRDO) has issued a recruitment notification inviting application for 351 Technician A posts. Applications began on June 3, 2019. Today is the last day for submission of applications.

To apply for the posts, the candidates have to apply in a specific prescribed format and they have to go through the official notofication. Candidates have to make sure they all the requisite educational qualifications and experience required for these jobs. The candidates who do not meet the minimum eligibility criteria will be rejected.

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should be at least class 10 pass or equivalent. They should hold a certificate from any recognised ITI in related disciplines.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based (CBT) and other parameters. For details, candidates may visit the official website www. gov.in for more details.

The selection process for Technician posts will consist of Tier 1 and Tier 2 exam. The Tier 1 will be CBT and Tier 2 will be Trade Test. Tier 2 examination is qualifying in nature. Tier 1 exam will have 50 questions and the total marks are 150. The time duration of the examination is 120 minutes. The dates for Tier 1 and Tier 2exams will be announced on the website soon after the registration dates come to an end.

All the candidates who wish to apply for the posts have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100.

Here are a few steps that candidates need to follow in order to apply for recruitment 2019:

1. Visit the official website, www. gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link 'DRDO recruitment'

3. You will redirected to a new page, click on 'CEPTAM-09 Tech A'

4. Click on the link 'online application'

5. Click on 'new registration'

6. Fill details, submit

7. Use registration number to log-in

8. Fill the form, upload documents, review the final draft

9. Make payment