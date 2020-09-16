DU cut-off 2020: St Stephen's College releases 1st cut-off; check full list

cut-off 2020: University of Delhi (DU)'s St Stephen’s College has released its first cut-off for admission to undergraduate courses. The minimum marks needed for admissions at St Stephens in most courses including BA (Hon) Economics is above 99 per cent. For admission to economics, students will have to get 99.25 per cent or higher marks in class 12 board exams, for BA programme the cut-off is at 99 per cent for both commerce and science stream students. For the History programme too the cut-off is also at 99 per cent.

Cut-off 2019: The year 2020's cut-off is higher than last year when economics and English saw the highest cut-off, 98.75 per cent.

How are cut-offs released

The cut-offs released by DU are on the basis of the best of four marks obtained in class 12 board exams. The best of four formulae include one language subject, one core subject (if applicable), and rest two subjects based on the highest marks scored in board exams.

Cut-off for St Stephens’

Here's the cut-off list (course-wise) for general category in best four subjects

BA (Hons) Economics

Commerce: 99.25%

Humanities: 98.75%

Science:98%

Rider: Mathematics: 95%

BA (Hons) History

Commerce: 99%

Humanities: 98.25%

Science: 99%

BA (Hons) Philosophy

Commerce: 98%

Humanities: 98.75%

Science: 97%

BA Programme

Commerce: 99%

Humanities: 98%

Science: 99%

BSc Programme with Computer Science

PCM OR PMC%: 97.67%

BA (Hons) English

Commerce: 99%

Humanities: 98.75%

Science: 98.75%

Rider: English core 90% or Elective English 85%