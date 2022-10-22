DU Faculty of Law forms committee to review 'discrepancies' in exam results

-
The Delhi University's Faculty of Law on Friday said it has formed a committee to review allegations of discrepancies in the results of the LLB semester examination.
Several students of the department have alleged that they were given zero marks or marked absent in the recently held examination.
"A grievance committee of the Faculty of Law is being formed to review all the discrepancies in the results of LLB II-IV-VI Term, August-2022 Examination, and the committee will resolve all the discrepancies as soon as possible," Professor Usha Tandon, head and dean of the Faculty of Law, said.
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday protested against alleged discrepancies in the results, claiming 400 students have been declared as failed.
