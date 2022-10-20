DU admissions: Nearly 50,000 students accept seat allocated in first list

Nearly 50,000 candidates have accepted the seats allotted to them in Delhi University's first round of allocations till 10 am on Thursday.

The varsity on Wednesday announced the first list of seat allocations with the names of over 80,000 candidates for admission to various undergraduate programmes. The students have been given a three-day window from October 19 to October 21 to "accept" the allocated seat.

"The university allocated 80,164 seats across various categories. By 10 am on Thursday, 49,620 candidates had accepted the seats allocated to them," Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi said.

The varsity started the admission process for 70,000 undergraduate seats at various constituent colleges last month. This year, the university is admitting students on the basis of their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their Class 12 marks.

On September 12, the university released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), its admission-cum-allocation policy.

The first seat allocation list marks the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process.

The provision for acceptance of a particular allocated seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate. The colleges will be able to verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22.

For the first round of CSAS allocation and admission, the last date for online payment of admission fees is October 24.

In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'Allocated Seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college.

According to data provided by the university, more than 1.5 lakh applicants marked their college and course preferences till the last date for Phase II last week.

The allocation list has not been issued in the public domain and the candidate will only be able to see the college and courses allotted to them on their dashboard.

The candidate will have to click on "Accept Allocation" under the user action tab.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)