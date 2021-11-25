DU forms panel for recommendations on next year's admission process

-
The Delhi University (DU) has formed a committee, which will give recommendations for the admission process next year after analysing this year's admission data, according to a senior university official.
The formation of the committee comes in the backdrop of a large number of students, particularly cent-per-cent scorers from Kerala, getting admission to the DU.
The committee was formed last month and it has already held a couple of meetings. It is likely to submit its report by next month. The committee is headed by Dean (Examinations) DS Rawat.
"The mandate of the committee is to analyse the admission data and the trends and based on that, suggest recommendations for next year's admission process," Rawat told PTI.
Last month, the DU had dismissed allegations of favouritism towards state boards and said it maintains "equity to all meritorious candidates coming not only from Indian states but also from abroad", amid a large number of students from Kerala state boards getting admission to the university in the first cut-off list.
According to data shared by the DU, there were 4,824 applicants from the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education in the first cut-off list and most of them had scored perfect marks.
