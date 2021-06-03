DU likely to commence registration for admission to UG courses on July 15

-
Delhi University (DU) is likely to start its registration process for admissions to undergraduate courses on July 15, anticipating the fact that all school boards would have declared results by then, a senior varsity official said on Thursday.
Following the cancellation of Class 12 board examinations by the CBSE and the CISCE in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to undergraduate courses.
"The varsity is likely to commence the registration process by July 15. We anticipate that by that time most of the boards will not only decide what they are going to do but will also declare their results," said Rajeev Gupta, Chairman, Admissions, DU.
Every year, the varsity's colleges declare cut-offs for courses and students meeting the criteria apply to the respective colleges. A decision from the Education ministry is also awaited on the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).
"We will follow what the ministry says. We are awaiting their guidelines," Gupta said.
Last year, the admission process was done completely online due to the first wave of the pandemic.
