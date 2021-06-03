Best and most student-friendly decision: Modi on Class 12 exam cancellation

-
ALSO READ
Modi likely to speak about Covid-19 vaccines, health infra on Mann Ki Baat
PM Narendra Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival today
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday
Board exams to be held offline on extended schedule: Odisha minister
Goa mulls 3 options on 12th boards, CM Sawant says decision today
-
A day after his government decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the decision was taken after an extensive consultative process, and that this was the best and most student-friendly move.
The central government received several inputs from across the country that were insightful, enabling it to take a "student-friendly" decision, he said.
Following the Centre's decision to cancel class 12 CBSE board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, several states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand called off their board exams on Wednesday while a few others said they will take a call soon.
Responding to a number of tweets lauding the decision, Modi said health and welfare of students is our topmost priority.
He noted that this has been a chaotic year for students with the joys of growing up partly snatched away as they remained confined to their homes and spent less time with friends.
"As you said, in the current times, this was the best and most student friendly decision," he said replying to a tweet.
Responding to a teacher's post, the prime minister said the teaching community has played an outstanding role in the past year.
"I would like to applaud all the teachers for supporting the students and ensuring that the education journey continues under the new normal," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor