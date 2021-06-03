Uttar Pradesh govt cancels class 12 board examination owing to Covid

The Uttar Pradesh Board on Thursday cancelled the class 12 examination.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of Secondary department, was also present.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI that "examination for the UP board class 12 has been cancelled."



Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the class 12 in the state.

The state had last month cancelled class 10 UP Board exam following which nearly 30 lakh candidates, who had registered for it, were promoted to class 11.

Many state boards have cancelled the class 12 exam after the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)