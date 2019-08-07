FMGE Results 2019 scorecards to be released today; download from nbe.edu.in

FMGE Scorecards 2019: The National Board of Examinations will anounce the Foreign Graduate Examination (FMGE) Result Scorecard 2019 today. FMGE, a screening test for aspirants from foreign countries is conducted by National Board of Examinations in India, was held on 28 June. The scorecard will be published online. The candidates can check the scorecard from the official websites of NBE: natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NBE declared FMGE result 2019 on August 1 in the form of PDF list. The individual scorecards will be declared today. A total of 13,364 students had appeared for the FMGE 2019 exam in the June Session, out of whom 2,767 candidates managed to pass.

Steps to download FMGE Scorecards 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official websites, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Click on the link FMGE Exam.

Step 2: After clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: On the new page, the link of the result page will be available

Step 4: Enter asked credentials

Step 5: Download the scorecard