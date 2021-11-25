Foreign board students no longer need prior approval to join CBSE schools

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
CBSE Term 1 date sheet released on cbse.gov.in: Know about 10th, 12th exams
Back to school: Gurugram, Delhi schools reopen to near empty classrooms
SC adjourns to June 3 hearing in cancellation of CBSE, ICSE Class XII exams
Class XII board exams in late July, Class X in August: Mamata Banerjee
-
Students from foreign boards seeking admission to CBSE schools will no longer require prior approval, the board announced on Thursday.
The move comes following an increase in the number of students applying for approval as many families have been shifting from abroad post the Covid pandemic due to various reasons, a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official said.
In the post period of corona pandemic, many families are shifting to India because of various reasons. Therefore, many students studying abroad in foreign boards are joining schools affiliated to the CBSE, CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
As admissions are given to students of other boards based on the equivalency of classes of two different boards, every time students shifting from foreign boards to the CBSE are applying through schools to the CBSE to accord them approval to seek admission in classes 9 and 11 based on the equivalency, Bhardwaj said.
Bhardwaj explained that keeping the current circumstances and problems faced by these students and their families, the CBSE has decided that from now onwards, no such prior approval is required by students from foreign boards to seek admission in schools affiliated to the CBSE.
A list of equivalency of classes 10 and 12 of foreign boards with similar classes of the CBSE has been hosted on our website. Thereafter, admissions can be provided to students by the schools without seeking any approval from the CBSE, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor