Fresh UG curriculum to be ready in 3-4 months: Delhi University

Delhi University is preparing the curriculum of its various undergraduate courses and the process will take another three to four months, according to officials.
The Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), prepared in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), was approved by the executive council of the university on February 11.
We are now moving to get the courses done. The work has just begun. We will put the course content up for public feedback. The process will take another three to four months, an official said.
The UGCF includes two features of the NEP the multidisciplinary approach and the multiple entry and exit scheme (MEES).
Under MEES, students can exit at the end of an academic year with a degree. According to the draft, students will stand to earn a total of 176 credits at the end of the fourth year of their undergraduate degree. They need to earn a minimum of 50 per cent credits in a discipline to get the degree with a major in that discipline.
The official said the courses will be drafted accordingly. The new batch of students that will be admitted to Delhi University through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) will be studying the revised courses.
The university will get a nearly four-year window to work out the modalities of the postgraduate courses.
The university will start work on framing the postgraduate curriculum after the undergraduate curriculum work is completed. It doesn't mean we are deferring it. It's just that the first batch of students will become eligible for one year Masters' degree after four years so that gives us time to work on the syllabus for postgraduate courses, the official said.
A section of teachers has expressed opposition to the implementation of the NEP by Delhi University saying it may lead to several issues, including loss of work hours for teachers and subsequent job losses.
