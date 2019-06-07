GGSIPU CET Biotech Result 2019 to be declared today: Steps to check here

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) is expected to declare the results for IPU CET Biotechnology program today. The Result will be available on its official website www.ipu.ac.in. The Examination was held on May 23, 2019 at 15 centres across India.

Counselling and seat allocation

Based on the cutoff declared by the University and IPU CET Result 2019, shortlisted candidates will be invited for counselling rounds.

Official notification will be published by GGSIPU on its website www.ipu.ac.in regarding counselling date and seat allotment process 2019. To be able to participate in the counselling process, a student ahs to pay Rs 1,000 as fee and Rs 40,000 has to submitted as academic fee to secure their seat after securing the seat.

You can check the resul of IPU CET 2019 by following these steps:

1. Visit the official website of GGSIPU by clicking the link www.ipu.ac.in

2. Click on the link of IPU CET Biotech Result 2019 on the home page of the official website

3. Result will be given in PDF format

4. Download the result, take a printout and retain in for future use