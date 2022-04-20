Grades will matter: UK study finds men with good grades better off

-
ALSO READ
Hospitalisation rate lower for Omicron than Delta variant: UK study
Omicron likely to be dominant strain globally in 2022: Singapore experts
Covid-19 can be transmitted by fully vaccinated people at home: Lancet
Air purifier makers see a surge in sales as pollution level worsens
IMA, IIT Delhi, Jamia Millia among 6,000 entities to lose FCRA licence
-
Achieving high marks at university pays off, especially for men and people who attend the most selective institutions, a study of British graduates found.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the average wage premium at age 30 for those gaining a first-class undergraduate degree was 7% for men and 4% for women. Getting a lower second-class 2.2 degree or below brings 15% lower earnings for women and 18% less for men.
The findings suggest that access to elite jobs paying top salaries depends on what students study, which schools they attend and how well they do. It also sheds light on the barriers to getting ahead faced by those from poorer families.
“Degree classification may matter as much as university attended for later life earnings,” said Ben Waltmann, senior research economist at the IFS. “Going to a more selective university is good for future earnings. The fact that few students from disadvantaged backgrounds attend the most selective universities is a barrier to social mobility.”
The researchers found the effects on pay were amplified for students who attend the most prestigious universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London and the London School of Economics. It also mattered more for some subjects and less for others.
There was little premium paid for those studying English or education, regardless of the quality of the degree. The findings showed large gender differences in the payoff for gaining a first-class degree at the most selective universities rather than an upper second-class 2.1.
Women tended to get nothing extra while men enjoyed a 14% premium. The researchers said that suggests fewer women who reach the highest marks in university go on to high-earning careers.
“For many subjects, the difference between a first and a 2.1 is inconsequential for earnings,” said Jack Britton, associate director at the IFS and a reader at the University of York. “For others, such as economics, law, business computing and pharmacology, it’s substantial.”
The study tapped data for the first time from the U.K. Department of Education’s Longitudinal Education Outcomes survey.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor