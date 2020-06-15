GSEB HSC result 2020 to be declared at 8 am today: Steps to download marks

GSEB HSC result 2020: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary will declare GSEB HSC result 2020 today at 8 am. Students who appeared for GSEB 12th Arts and Commerce exams, can visit the official site - gseb.org to check their scores. The Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams examinations were held between March 5 and 2020. But the result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GSEB HSC result 2020: Here are steps to check your results

— Go to the GSEB official website gseb.org

— On the homepage, click on the link that says 'GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce'

— Enter your 7 digits seat no. in the given blank space

— Click on the 'Go' button

— The page will direct you to your result

— Download or take a print out of your result for future reference

How to check GSEB result via SMS

Students can also send an SMS in the format —HSC <space> SEAT NUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.

Alternatively, if the official website is slow or not responsive, students can get their score through websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

Important points to note

A candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ to be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination can clear the HSC exam after subsequent attempts and qualify.