Haryana govt to fill 20,000 govt jobs before assembly elections, says CM

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the state government will begin with the recruitment process for 20,000 government job posts lying vacant.

With an eye on the Assembly polls, which are scheduled for October, the state government will look at fulfilling these positions in the next three months.

To strengthen law and order in the state, as many as 5,000 new recruitments will be made in the Police force, and to fill the Group D vacant posts candidates who were selected in the first list would be given first preferance.

In order to improve the education level of government schools in the state, structures of these schools will be upgraded and capacity of the teachers will be increased.

In 2014, 700 students were enrolled in MBBS, which has now increased to 1,450 in 2019. Haryana CM also said that a system will be arranged within the next five years to ensure that 2,000 students would get admission in MBBS every year.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 08:00 IST

