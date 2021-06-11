IIT-Kanpur improves ranking in world's best varsity list by 73 ranks

-
ALSO READ
CBSE decision: States that have postponed or cancelled board exams
JNU entrance exam will be conducted whenever it is safe for students: VC
Efforts on to ensure more Indian institutions scale global excellence: PM
Enrolment of female students lowest in institutes of national importance
SC says fixing June 16 for INI CET 2021 is arbitrary, postpones test
-
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has climbed to an astounding 73 notches over its previous year's ranking amongst the best universities in the QS World University Ranking-22.
This year, IIT-K has been ranked as the 277th position in the list of world's best university compared to the 350th position in the last edition.
"No other Indian University has been able to achieve such a significant growth in this year's rankings. Amongst the best universities in India, IIT-K has been ranked number 4, improving its performance by a rank.
According to last year's survey, IIT was ranked number 5," according to release issued by the institute.
Further, IIT-Kanpur is among top 100 universities of the world in terms of citations per faculty, where it bagged 93rd position in QS World University Ranking-2022 and India's 4th best university in terms of the employer reputation as judged by 2021 ranking survey.
QS 'Quacquarelli Symonds' is the world's leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfil their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.
The QS Intelligence Unit - QS's research and professional services division - provides universities across the world with spoke comparative performance analysis according to metrics central to each institution's mission: teaching, research impact, reputational standing, student employability and internationalization.
--IANS
amita/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor