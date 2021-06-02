JNU entrance exam will be conducted whenever it is safe for students: VC

-
-
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam will be conducted whenever it is safe for the students to write it, assured JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday.
He added that the decision to cancel the Class 12 Board exams in light of the COVID-19 pandemic was pragmatic and rational, and the University would adjust its academic calendar if the entrance exam is delayed.
"The decision taken with regard to the 12th standard exams is pragmatic and rational considering the fact that this covid pandemic is a once in a century occurrence. The health and safety of students are of paramount importance," Kumar said in a statement.
He added, "We will conduct the entrance examination whenever it is safe for the students to write. If the entrance is delayed due to the pandemic situation and if the admission of the students happens at a later date than usual, we will surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of the lost time without compromising the academic rigour."
He further suggested that for undergraduate admission based on Class 12 marks, Universities can devise appropriate procedures which are fair and transparent.
"We need to find optimal solutions rather than feel anxious about the challenges faced by the pandemic. Our Indian educational system is capable of meeting these challenges," he said.
The government on Tuesday decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and feedback obtained from various stakeholders.
The government said that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.
The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the class XII board exams of CBSE.
