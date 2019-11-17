IITs considering new placement model to ease final-year stress on students

In a bid to ease the pressure on students in their final year, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are mulling over a rejig in their placement model.

Faculty members have been sharing their feedback with the IIT placement committees on how the rigorous process that takes place close to the end of term cuts into students’ academic work, causing them to under-perform at times. The feedback has prompted the All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) to try to find ways to streamline the placement model to reduce the burden on students. “AIPC is trying to review the ...