JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

China asks Indian students to stay in touch with their college return
Business Standard

International Literacy Day: In pics top and worst performing Indian states

Kerala has once again emerged as the most literate state in the country, while Andhra Pradesh featured at the bottom with a rate of 66.4 per cent

Topics
Literacy in India | National literacy rate | schools in India

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

#1 Kerala

#1 Kerala
1 / 10
Children going to school by boat in Kerala backwaters. Photo: Shutterstock

With 96.2 per cent literacy, Kerala has once again emerged as the most literate state in the country, showed a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey. The survey also showed that the male literacy rate is higher than female literacy rate among all states. In Kerala, the male literacy rate is 97.4 per cent compared to 95.2 per cent among females.

#2 Delhi

#2 Delhi
2 / 10
File photo of a classroom at Muktangan

After Kerala, Delhi has the best literacy rate at 88.7 per cent. Male literacy rate of the region is 93.7 per cent, and that of females is 82.4 per cent.

#3 Uttarakhand

#3 Uttarakhand
3 / 10
School girls standing in line in uniforms and with lunch packs on a school trip. Photo: Shutterstock

At number three, Uttarakhand's literacy rate is 87.6 per cent. The report on 'Household Social Consumption: Education in India as part of 75th round of National Sample Survey - from July 2017 to June 2018' provides for state-wise detail of literacy rate among the persons aged seven years and above.

#4 Himachal Pradesh

#4 Himachal Pradesh
4 / 10
Young school going girls sitting together in a room for a meeting in Dharamshala. Photo Shutterstock

Himachal Pradesh's literacy rate is at 86.6 per cent.

#5 Assam

#5 Assam
5 / 10
Students show their science models during the celebration of National Science Day at Assam Jatiya Bidyalay at Nunmati in Guwahati. Photo: Shutterstock

With 85.9 per cent, Assam's listeracy rate stands at number five in the country. 

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh
6 / 10
A school girl doing her homework. Photo: Shutterstock.

Andhra Pradesh is featured at the bottom with a rate of 66.4 per cent, showed a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey. In Andhra Pradesh, male literacy rate is 73.4 per cent, higher than 59.5 per cent among females (of the age of seven year or above).

Rajasthan

Rajasthan
7 / 10
 

Rajasthan is the second worst performer with literacy rate at 69.7 per cent. In Rajasthan, the gap in literacy between the two genders was even wider as male literacy rate stood at 80.8 per cent compared to 57.6 per cent for females.

Bihar

Bihar
8 / 10
 

In Bihar, the male literacy rate was also higher at 79.7 per cent compared to 60.5 per cent of females. The overall literacy rate of the state is at 70.9 per cent.

Telangana

Telangana
9 / 10
A classroom in Neerukonda village. Photo: Kanishka Gupta

Telangana's rate of literacy is at 72.8 per cent. A sample of 64,519 rural households from 8,097 villages and 49,238 urban households from 6,188 blocks was surveyed all-over India. The report also revealed that nearly 4 per cent of rural households and 23 per cent of urban household possessed computer.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh
10 / 10
 

Uttar Pradesh's rate of literacy is at 73 per cent  Among persons of age 15-29 years, nearly 24 per cent in rural areas and 56 per cent in urban areas were able to operate a computer.


First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 13:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY