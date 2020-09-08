International Literacy Day: In pics top and worst performing Indian states

#1 Kerala
With 96.2 per cent literacy, Kerala has once again emerged as the most literate state in the country, showed a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey. The survey also showed that the male literacy rate is higher than female literacy rate among all states. In Kerala, the male literacy rate is 97.4 per cent compared to 95.2 per cent among females.
#2 Delhi
After Kerala, Delhi has the best literacy rate at 88.7 per cent. Male literacy rate of the region is 93.7 per cent, and that of females is 82.4 per cent.
#3 Uttarakhand
At number three, Uttarakhand's literacy rate is 87.6 per cent. The report on 'Household Social Consumption: Education in India as part of 75th round of National Sample Survey - from July 2017 to June 2018' provides for state-wise detail of literacy rate among the persons aged seven years and above.
#4 Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh's literacy rate is at 86.6 per cent.
#5 Assam
With 85.9 per cent, Assam's listeracy rate stands at number five in the country.
Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh is featured at the bottom with a rate of 66.4 per cent, showed a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey. In Andhra Pradesh, male literacy rate is 73.4 per cent, higher than 59.5 per cent among females (of the age of seven year or above).
Rajasthan
Rajasthan is the second worst performer with literacy rate at 69.7 per cent. In Rajasthan, the gap in literacy between the two genders was even wider as male literacy rate stood at 80.8 per cent compared to 57.6 per cent for females.
Bihar
In Bihar, the male literacy rate was also higher at 79.7 per cent compared to 60.5 per cent of females. The overall literacy rate of the state is at 70.9 per cent.
Telangana
Telangana's rate of literacy is at 72.8 per cent. A sample of 64,519 rural households from 8,097 villages and 49,238 urban households from 6,188 blocks was surveyed all-over India. The report also revealed that nearly 4 per cent of rural households and 23 per cent of urban household possessed computer.
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh's rate of literacy is at 73 per cent Among persons of age 15-29 years, nearly 24 per cent in rural areas and 56 per cent in urban areas were able to operate a computer.