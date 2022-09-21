JAC Chandigarh counseling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment list declared

The Joint Admission Committee, Chandigarh, released the JAC First allotment list on the official website on Wednesday.

Students who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website to check the JAC Round 1 Allotment List. Candidates can download the list by visiting the official website and entering the JAC application number and password in the login link.

Candidates who have completed the JAC choice filling procedure will be considered for the allotment process. The JAC Chandigarh First allotment result will be available on the official website - jacchd. .nic.in.

Those candidates who secure a seat in the allotment process must complete the admission process of selecting the option to participate in further counselling rounds depending on the options entered and the allotment given to the candidates.

How to check the allotment list

The JAC First allotment list will be available on the official website of JAC Chandigarh. To check, candidates must visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the allotment list link.

Candidates can download the allotment result by entering the Login ID and Password in the Allotment result link.

Once the JAC Chandigarh Round 1 Seat allotment list is released, candidates must report for at the institutions allocated. Those who wish to continue with Round 2 of the JAC Chandigarh allotment can choose the option for the same after the first allotment list is released.