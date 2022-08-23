JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be out today: Here's how to download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) will on Tuesday release the 2022 . Candidates appearing for the 2022 exams can download their for the on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The link for the 2022 exam will be activated on the official website at 10 am today. Students can download their admit card from the website latest by August 28, 2.30 pm. The entrance exam for admissions into various IITs is being conducted by this year.

The JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam will be held on August 28 in two shifts. The first paper will be held in the morning, from 9 am to 12 noon while the second paper will be conducted in the afternoon, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Around 250,000 students, who have cleared JEE Mains, will appear for the JEE Advanced exams this year. The JEE Advanced entrance exam would be a Computer Based Test (CBT) this year.

Here's how you can download your JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: