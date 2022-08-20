ASO written exam to be held on Aug 27; CPSE Paper I postponed amid glitch

-
ALSO READ
JK Paper surges 10% on robust Q1; West Coast, Andhra Paper rally up to 16%
UGC NET July 9 exams postponed for Telugu, Marathi; check details here
CPSE ETF: Book profits slowly and don't try to maximise gains, say experts
Disha Salian's death: Narayan Rane, son booked for spreading false info
JK, West Coast Paper: Analysts bullish on paper stks despite 50% YTD surge
-
The examination for the post of assistant section officer, which was postponed in view of the dislocation caused by heavy rainfall and flood, will be conducted on August 27, the Odisha Public Service Commission said on Saturday.
The commission announced the new date two days after postponing the written exam, which was originally scheduled to be held on Sunday.
The move came as a relief for thousands of job aspirants who were demanding to reschedule the examination.
Around 4 lakh people in 12 districts are reeling under the impact of the deluge caused by the Mahanadi following incessant rain.
Meanwhile, Odisha Police Recruitment Board chairperson Sudhanshu Sarangi said Paper 1 of the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) for recruitment to the posts of sub-inspectors, scheduled to be held on Saturday, has been postponed because of "software issues".
Protests erupted after candidates failed to download the question paper on the computers at many examination centres.
Regretting the inconvenience, the officer said that no candidate would be denied the opportunity to appear for the examination.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor