JEE Main 2022: NTA postpones session 2 exam; click here for details

The (NTA) on Tuesday deferred the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE-Main) to July 24, which will be held till July 28.

The entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30. The delay has been made to keep an adequate buffer between the end of the first phase of the Central University (CUET) and the beginning of . The first phase of CUET-UG for university admissions to undergraduate courses started on July 15 and will end on July 20.

The students will receive their admit cards about two to three days before the exam. Once released, candidates will be able to download the at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in



NTA conducted the session 1 exam from June 23 to June 29 and the result was declared in the early hours of July 12. A total of 14 candidates scored a perfect 300/300 score. Sneha Pareek was the only female topper among them.

To download the hall ticket, candidates must log in at jeemain.nta.nic.in with their required credentials , i.e. user ID and password.

Candidates who have successfully submitted the form will only be able to download the . Before the hall ticket, NTA will also release the advanced information slip in which candidates will get the details regarding the examination city and centre allotted to them.