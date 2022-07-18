JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2022 to be announced today, check details here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), or JEECUP on Monday evening will declare the results of Polytechnic UPJEE (P) on its official website.

Candidates can check their Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic UPJEE (P) on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in once the results are declared.

The UPJEE(P) is a state level entrance exam for admission into various government and private polytechnic colleges in . The entrance test was conducted from June 27-30 in online mode.

The JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2022 will have personal details of the candidates as well the name of group appeared for, total marks, qualifying status, category-wise open rank and other details.

Once the results are declared, candidates are advised to carefully check all the details and in case of any errors or discrepancies, they need to highlight it to the exam authority at the earliest.

Here's how you can check your JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2022: