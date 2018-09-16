JNUSU elections: With 439 votes, Left Unity establishes lead over ABVP

The has established a significant lead over the (ABVP) on all four positions in the Student's Union (JNUSU).

After counting of 4,136 votes, the is leading with 439 votes in the presidential election, with in the second position with 171.

The is also leading in the election for the Vice President (543) and General Secretary (479), while are trailing with 183 (VP) and 204 (GS) votes each, receptively.

For the position of Joint Secretary, the Left is ahead with 419 votes while the is trailing with 243 votes.

The counting of the votes, which began on Saturday, came to a standstill for a brief period after ABVP members allegedly attacked the School of International Studies building where the ballot boxes were stored, breaking the glasses of the building.

The (EC) had demanded an unconditional apology from the ABVP as several EC members got injured in the attack.

Results are expected to be announced shortly.