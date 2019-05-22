KEAM 2019 result announced: Here's how you can check your marks

2019: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the 2019 results on Wednesday.

Candidates who have appeared for the Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2019 engineering/pharma exam can check the results at the official website : cee. gov.in

Here's how to download your 2019 results

Step 1: Go to the official website of CEE or click here for direct link

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ' - Candidate Portal' tab

Step 3: Fill in your application number, password and access code

Step 4: Press 'Login'





Here are the details furnished in the KEAM 2019 results

Candidate’s name Category KEAM 2019 roll number/application no. Entrance exam marks KEAM 2019 qualifying marks

Candidates who are qualified will be invited for the counselling process based on their ranks.

Through the KEAM, candidates can get admission to any of the following courses: Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharma, MBBS, BDS, Forestry, and more.



Last year more than 90,000 candidates appeared for the KEAM examination.