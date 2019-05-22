JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

TS ECET 2019 Results to be announced today: Here's all you need to know
Business Standard

KEAM 2019 result announced: Here's how you can check your marks

Candidates who are qualified will be invited for the counselling process based on their ranks

BS Web Team 

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education
Photo: Shutterstock

KEAM 2019: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the KEAM 2019 results on Wednesday.

Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2019 engineering/pharma exam can check the results at the official website : cee.kerala.gov.in

Here's how to download your KEAM 2019 results

Step 1: Go to the official website of CEE or click here for direct link

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'KEAM 2019 - Candidate Portal' tab

Step 3: Fill in your application number, password and access code

Step 4: Press 'Login'

Here are the details furnished in the KEAM 2019 results

  1. Candidate’s name
  2. Category
  3. KEAM 2019 roll number/application no.
  4. Entrance exam marks
  5. KEAM 2019 qualifying marks

Candidates who are qualified will be invited for the counselling process based on their ranks.

Through the KEAM, candidates can get admission to any of the following courses: Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharma, MBBS, BDS, Forestry, and more.

Last year more than 90,000 candidates appeared for the KEAM examination.
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 12:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements